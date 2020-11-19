As legal cases founder, Trump ratchets up personal involvement in election

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, President Trump is continuing to ratchet up his campaign to unjustifiably have the election overturned in his favor by getting personally involved in a way we have not seen any American president do in an election.

And the Trump campaign is continuing to file lawsuit after lawsuit without any evidence of their claims of voter fraud. And most of that is coming through the president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Now, the president did something that was very, very remarkable. He called two county officials in Michigan, in Wayne County, which includes Detroit, and he essentially talked to them about the election.

Now, these officials were people who did not at first want to certify the votes. They then went ahead and voted to certify them. But after talking to President Trump, they then decided they wanted to rescind their votes to certify. Now, state officials say that there is no legal avenue to do that.

But critics of the president say that this is dangerous behavior for him to actually be calling people personally, as the president of the United States.

Also, the president has invited the top two Republican elected officials in Michigan — they have a Republican controlled state legislature — to the White House. Critics of the president say that's going to be, again, a bid for him to try to overturn a state where President or Vice — I should say, president-elect Joe Biden is leading him by 150,000 votes.

And I put the question to the vice president — to president-elect Biden today, is this — all of this behavior from the president, is it making you change your legal strategy? Is it making you alarmed? He said that he is not changing his legal strategy at this time, but that the president is being irresponsible and possibly being the most irresponsible president in U.S. history.