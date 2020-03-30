As more people order delivery, workers fear virus exposure

Judy Woodruff:

More than 250 million Americans in 30 states, plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, have been asked or ordered now to stay at home.

While many people still go to stores in person for essentials, many people have relied on deliveries. And those workers have become a crucial part of how the economy is working at the moment.

But a growing number of those workers are concerned about the risks they may be taking.

Paul Solman has that story.