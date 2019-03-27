As planet warms, scientists explore ‘far out’ ways to reduce atmospheric CO2

Judy Woodruff:

As we heard, there's been some debate on Capitol Hill about how to tackle climate change, but the expectation is that very little legislation is going to pass in the foreseeable future.

And yet climate change's impact is growing around the world. The federal government's own assessment found climate change is already costing the U.S. hundreds of billions of dollars and having a major effect in parts of the country.

Some researchers argue the problem is getting so serious that it's time to start exploring ideas that have long been seen as far out and potentially loaded with other problems and consequences.

But these scientists say the times demand new approaches to lower the Earth's temperature.

Miles O'Brien is back with this story.

It's part of our Breakthroughs, reports for our regular series on the Leading Edge of science.