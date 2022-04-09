As Russia shifts east, Ukraine’s former prime minister calls on West to ‘please do more’

Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin
Harry Zahn
Harry Zahn
Leave your feedback
As Russian forces ramp up their attacks in eastern Ukraine, civilians in impacted cities and villages are attempting to evacuate after another deadly strike on Friday. Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk joins NewsHour's Ali Rogin to discuss the situation on the ground in Ukraine.
Ali Rogin is a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: