As Russia shifts east, Ukraine’s former prime minister calls on West to ‘please do more’

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Harry Zahn
By —

Harry Zahn

Audio

As Russian forces ramp up their attacks in eastern Ukraine, civilians in impacted cities and villages are attempting to evacuate after another deadly strike on Friday. Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk joins NewsHour's Ali Rogin to discuss the situation on the ground in Ukraine.

Listen to this Segment

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Ali Rogin is a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

Harry Zahn
By —

Harry Zahn

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: