Dozens killed as apparent Russian missile strikes Ukrainians fleeing conflict

Simon Ostrovsky:

This is what the area around the train station looked like just yesterday, with travelers packed in elbow to elbow.

The Ukrainian authorities had urged residents of the Donbass region to leave the area, as they braced for a major Russian offensive, but this has turned into one of the single most deadly incidents since the start of the war.

The tail fin of a Russian Tochka-U ballistic missile was found near the site of the strike with the words "For the children" spray-painted on the side. Local authorities said at least five children died in the attack.

Kramatorsk is in a strategic location in the government-controlled portion of Donetsk, where Western officials expect Russia to launch a major operation in the coming weeks, although a senior defense official today said Russia continues to struggle with logistics and — quote — "will not be able to reinforce with great speed."

Speaking to reporters earlier today, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov vaguely said the war could end soon.

Dmitry Peskov, Spokesman for Vladimir Putin (through translator): We're talking about in the foreseeable future.