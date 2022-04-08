In Ukraine’s north, residents of Trostyanets reeling after brutal Russian occupation

Jack Hewson:

Luba's home was struck as fronts shifted around the town's edges. When the time came, locals say Ukrainian forces took five days to retake Trostyanets.

At the train station, the focal point of the battle, there is evidence of some of the fiercest fighting.

This is or perhaps was the city's train station. And it's been used as a base by the Russians while they were here. You can see the scale of the fighting that's gone on here. There's so many pockmarks in the concrete. There's boxes of Russian armaments around, and the snipers positioned on top of this and seven tanks, according to locals.

The Ukrainian military are already clearing the charred remnants of Russian artillery units, emblems of an embarrassing strategic failure. The town was only ever expected to be a stepping-stone to victory in Kyiv. But as advances stalled, Russia's presence in Trostyanets became an occupation.

After a month in hiding, emotions run high. Residents are now reliant on humanitarian aid.