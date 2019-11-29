As Taliban peace talks resume, what’s at stake for Afghan women?

Jane Ferguson:

Since the U.S. invasion, Afghan women like Dr. Shefajo have, through their own hard work and self-belief, built incredible new lives.

That's why, today, they watch the news anxiously. A major campaign promise by President Trump was to bring American troops home. And in September, he came close to making a deal with the Taliban, after more than nine months of negotiations in Qatar, negotiations where Afghan women quite literally had no seat at the table.

The Taliban ruled Afghanistan from 1996 until their ouster by U.S.-led forces in 2001. That was a deeply cruel time for Afghan women. The Taliban's harsh interpretation of Islamic law afforded them virtually no rights.

Trump's deal has fallen apart for now, but women like Freshta Karim are afraid their rights could still be pushed aside to make it happen. She's part of a new generation, educated Afghan women completely invested in this country's future.

She discovered Afghan children had trouble getting hold of books to read, so she gathered donations and bought a few old buses, turning them into mobile libraries.

We joined Freshta in one poor neighborhood of Kabul on her way to a school.