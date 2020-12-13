As the Electoral College prepares to meet, Trump remains defiant

Jeff Greenfield:

You now have, deep in the Republican Party, a belief that expanding the right to vote, making it easy to vote, cost Trump the election. The mail-in ballots, the way you could correct signature verification problems, more drop off places. It was the argument in the Supreme Court by the Texas Attorney General that only the state legislatures could do that, that election officials exceeded their power.

And what I think you're going to see is Republicans being very, very careful that in the next election, they're going to make it harder to vote, because I think there's a belief, as I said, that it was too easy to vote this time. And the people who took advantage of that were, by and large, Democratic voters. And Republican state legislatures, they're just going to change the laws as much as they can, and their power is pretty complete to just tighten the ability to vote.