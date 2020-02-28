As U.S., Taliban prepare to sign deal, Afghanistan nurtures hope for peace

Judy Woodruff:

In early October 2001, the first U.S. military personnel set foot in Afghanistan.

Today, there are U.S. soldiers deployed to Afghanistan who were not born in October 2001. Tomorrow, in Qatar, the United States will sign an agreement with the Taliban, whose government the U.S. deposed more than 18 years ago, and begin a process that may end America's longest war.

Nick Schifrin is back with this look at the details and the stakes.