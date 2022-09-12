As Ukraine military retakes territory, Russia cuts power to eastern region

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Ukraine is in the midst of a lightning counteroffensive and has retaken territory both in the country’s northeast and south. The move has taken Russian troops by surprise and provoked outrage in Moscow among supporters of the war. Nick Schifrin reports from Kharkiv.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.
