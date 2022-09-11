Battle lines are redrawn in Ukraine, 200 days after Russia’s invasion

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
As the war in Ukraine reaches 200 days, Ukrainian forces staging a massive counteroffensive in the eastern region of Kharkiv have taken back large swaths of territory previously under Russian control. Tonight, Russia retaliated by attacking the region’s power grid. Nick Schifrin joins Geoff Bennett from Kharkiv to discuss the implications of these developments.
