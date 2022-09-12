Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Monday on the NewsHour, Ukraine recaptures large swaths of territory in the east while Russia retaliates by causing widespread power outages. The end of a pandemic-era free lunch program prompts confusion about how to sign up for meals. Plus, Democratic groups pour millions into Republican primaries to have their candidates face less appealing opponents in the midterms.
