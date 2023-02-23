Ukraine’s fight against Russia forges new levels of national unity a year into war

Ukrainians' loyalties have sometimes been described as divided between those who speak Russian and Ukrainian, between those who want to maintain historical ties with Moscow and those who see a future in the EU and NATO. But a year after the Russian invasion, the war is crafting a new, united union in Ukraine. Nick Schifrin reports from Kyiv with the support of the Pulitzer Center.

Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C.

