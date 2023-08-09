Asian American students weigh in on end of affirmative action in college admissions

Amna Nawaz:

Well, coal mining has long been known as an arduous and dangerous job. In addition to working in very tough conditions often miles below the earth's surface, coal miners are also susceptible to the respiratory disease known as black lung.

It currently afflicts one in five veteran miners, and the most severe form of the disease is at the highest it's been in decades.

As William Brangham reports, after years of inaction, new federal rules are aiming to protect those workers.