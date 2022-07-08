Assassination of Japan’s former PM Shinzo Abe sends shock waves across the world

Phoebe Amoroso:

What began as a sleepy campaign event became the site of horror, chaos, and murder of Japan's longest-serving leader, felled by an assassin on the street.

Shinzo Abe's death comes as a shock in a country where gun violence, much less political violence, is exceedingly rare. Guns are tightly restricted. The gunman, now in police custody, took aim at Abe from behind. Japanese media say he used a homemade weapon.

Video from the scene shows him being pinned down by security. The 41-year-old man, a former member of Japan's navy, told police he was dissatisfied with Abe and wanted to kill him. Similar weapons were found in his one-bedroom apartment.

Current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Cabinet ministers returned to Tokyo from campaign events after the shooting. Kishida pledged elections for Japan's House of Councillors will still move forward as planned, while he condemned the murder through tears.