Remembering the life and legacy of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Mike Mochizuki, George Washington University:

Yes.

Well, first of all, I want to express my deepest condolences to Prime Minister Abe's family, friends, and colleagues, and to the entire Japanese nation. This is indeed a horrible tragedy, a shocking development for a country that does not experience this kind of violence. And this will be forever etched in the memory of the Japanese.

And I think one of the things that is important to note is that we don't have much in terms of gun violence, because handguns are completely, completely banned. But, at the same time, over the last few decades, attacks on Japanese politicians have not been that rare.

And so this will cause, I think, the Japanese to become much more vigilant about providing safety for politicians. But, without question, Prime Minister Abe is perhaps the most consequential prime minister that Japan has had since the end of World War II.