Assessing threats of political violence and rising extremism on the far-right

Barbara Walter:

Yes, so we know that violent extremism here the United States has increased consistently since 2008. And it continues to increase quite dramatically. We know that much of the violence is being perpetrated by far right groups. And we know the profile of those far right groups.

About 65 percent of them are white supremacist groups. About 29 percent of them are anti-federal government groups. And there's overlap there.But the anti-federal government groups are groups that think that the federal government is illegitimate, if it is — if they see it as legitimate, that it has too much power.

And the reason they don't want the federal government to have too much power is that federal law overrides state law. And so what we're seeing is an increase in attacks on law enforcement agents and on federal government employees.

And so, of course, the gunman in Cincinnati was targeting the FBI. And that's no coincidence. And I will say one more thing, that there is a book called "The Turner Diaries." And it's considered the Bible of the far right. "The Turner Diaries" outlines exactly how you would persecute — how you would prosecute — how you would conduct a civil war against the U.S. government.

And the very first thing it says that you should do is to attack the FBI.