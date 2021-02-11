Assessing the strength of the legal arguments made against Trump

Melody Barnes:

Well, a couple of things.

I believe that the references to Trump's mob were in part because they were starting to lay the groundwork to create an unfriendly environment for the argument that former President Trump's lawyers plan to make tomorrow, and connecting the dots between everything that has happened and the fact that to a — person after person, individuals who have now been arrested, the arguments that their lawyers are making to defend them that indicate that they were there because the former president called them to be there.

And I don't think that you can look at the tape, look at that security footage from yesterday, and not refer to this as a mob or as a riot or as an insurrection.

But, in addition to that, I think that they were making the arguments that they knew were going to be raised tomorrow, both about the First Amendment issues that have been addressed by the best of the legal community from the left and from the right, as well as this incitement argument, and working their way through the elements, and connecting that to the words that — and to the tapes and to the information that we have all now seen over the last two days.

And to make sure that people understand that not only are the — are we looking at the facts, not only is this a horrible thing, but this also meets the element of incitement that they want to prove, based on the article of impeachment that was brought before the Senate.