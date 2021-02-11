Assessing the strength of the legal arguments made against Trump

Elizabeth Chryst:
There is no doubt it would — this will damage him some. There is no doubt about that.
There are going to be people all throughout history that are going to say that this was something that he caused, or he certainly could have foreseen it, stopped it, slowed it down, all of those things.
Will it drive a wedge between some Republican senators seeking reelection and their base or some of their voters? There will probably be issues after they have their vote, after they conduct their vote on whether this — to be guilty or not. But this will cause issues with them.
But, again, I think the connecting of the dots by the House leadership, the House managers was a little over the top. And, again, I mentioned this many times. Members of Congress are so worried about social media posts or a picture or anything like that going viral and really harming them.
And I think, in a lot of cases, they can take a lot of what happened as far as some of the video that was shown and then some of the posts and some of the awful language and all of that, that was set all during it in the video that was shown to be more of this, oh, this is this viral stuff.
So, I think it hits home with them. It was certainly very, very emotional, but, overall, I think that tomorrow will be a better day for the president, hopefully. And if all is right, they will wrap up in one day, and we will have some kind of vote Saturday afternoon or Saturday evening.
