Sen. Mark Warner: Evidence against Trump ‘overwhelmingly compelling’

Sen. Mark Warner:

Well, I think the House managers made a very compelling case. And I wish every American would spend a couple of hours, whether they were supporters of Biden or supporters of Mr. Trump, and watch the presentation.

Yesterday was very emotional, kind of reliving January 6. I was on the floor that day. We saw the mobs trashing the Capitol, seven people dead, 150 law enforcement officers hurt. Today was — I didn't think it would reach the same emotional pitch, but, in many ways, it did.

The idea that somehow this would have happened without Donald Trump just makes no sense to me, the kind of "but for" argument, but for Donald Trump calling this mob together, but for him inciting them, urging them to go to the Capitol, his failure then to call them off, since this is a man who definitely knows how to use Twitter, and instead being supportive of this crowd, and then showing no remorse even as the tragedy and the fact that he was actually putting his own vice president in harm's away.

Regardless of how people end up voting, I don't think there are many of my Republican colleagues who in their heart don't know that Donald Trump was responsible for what happened on January 6. And what I am hoping is that many of them will think beyond the next two weeks, the next six months or even the next election cycle in two years, and think, how do they want to be judged by history?

There was an analogy made on one of the shows yesterday that this is, in some way, equivalent to what happened with Joe McCarthy, the anti-communist red baiter in the early '50s, when he was riding high. And then the Senate, I think, came to its senses. And those who stood by McCarthy were forever — had their reputations forever tarnished.

What Donald Trump has done makes what Joe McCarthy did in the early '50s look like child's play. This is exponentially worse, poses a long-term threat to our democracy, has — I think one of the concerns I have, as somebody sitting as chair of the Intel Committee, the amount of damage this has done to our reputation abroad.

And I just hope that my Republican colleagues will think about that and ponder that. And, again, I think the House made a very compelling case. And those who are going to hide behind a legalistic argument, such as the constitutionality or due process, it is pretty flimsy, and it may be an excuse, but it's not something I think in their hearts they actually believe.