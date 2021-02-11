With a focus on intent, Democrats wrap up their case in Trump’s impeachment trial

Yamiche Alcindor:
Well, despite the powerful presentation put on by House impeachment managers, President Trump's lawyers, former President Trump's lawyers feel very confident that the president will, in fact, be acquitted. They feel as though this is really something that they knew from the very beginning.
I just spoke to two of the president's lawyers, Bruce Castor, who told me, again, very confident when I asked him how confident he felt. David Schoen, another attorney who felt so confident that he was doing TV hits during the trial, said that President Trump is upbeat.
He also said that, in fact, this should really have been over before it was started. He also said he's only going to take about three hours, the Trump impeachment team, the Trump defense team, tomorrow to make their case, feeling as though that they don't have to use the 16 hours that they are allotted.
Now, why do they feel so confident? It's because the senators that I talk to today and that Lisa has been chasing along with me, they are not really changing their minds if they're Republicans. I spoke to Lindsey Graham, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz. They all told me the same thing, which is that they feel like, yes, House impeachment manners are showing powerful video, but that that is not tying that these attacks, the siege on the Capitol, directly to President Trump.
They're saying instead that this is a political activity, this is political theater, and not actually proving their point.
Interestingly, though, Tommy Tuberville, the senator who President Trump called during the riot to try to slow down the vote certification, he told me that he is undecided. He said that he's going to look. He has never been a jury before, he said.
That being said, there's a real feeling, though, that Tommy Tuberville will still vote to acquit the president. And one other big thing. Even if the president is acquitted, what I'm hearing from Democrats also is that they feel like their audience is beyond the Senate chamber.
Sitting in there today, I can tell you that they were really making the case that white supremacy and systemic racism, that that is the danger that they are fighting as they are putting on this impeachment trial.
