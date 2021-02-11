With a focus on intent, Democrats wrap up their case in Trump’s impeachment trial

Lisa Desjardins:

It's clear that senators were more tired today.

But, Judy, they were still listening, both parties listening very carefully.

And I want to talk about what Democrats feel they did today. Democrats feel very strongly about their case. They feel they made their case. Exiting the chamber, Representative Madeleine Dean said that: "We have made our case."

This is what they did today on two levels. The emotional level is something that we have all been talking about, the video, the impact of that video. But there were a lot of important legal arguments that Democrats are making today, high among them about the president's intent.

They took the timeline today and yesterday of the president's actions to try and show his actions before January 6, his words before January 6. And then, on January 6, his lack of getting involved, his lack of stopping the mob shows the president's intent to allow and actually help foment that riot. That's a legal argument that they have been making today.

Also, I want to say that their case is so strong that Senate Democrats are telling me they don't think any witnesses are needed. We will see if House Democrats make that decision or not. But that seems to be some momentum from Senate Democrats.

One other piece of this Democratic case that was noteworthy to me today, Judy, was words by Ted Lieu, the House manager. He said he's not worried about President Trump running again. He's worried about President Trump running again and losing. That's not about intent. That's about the impact of this trial and the danger that Democrats are trying to tell Republicans exists if they do not convict and prevent present Trump from running again.

One Republican, Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota, told me he thought that was very powerful, that he and other Republicans wrote that down, that statement. He still seems unconvinced. But that was one thing he was chewing on.