AstraZeneca vaccine 79 percent effective at preventing COVID symptoms, U.S. trial shows

Nahid Bhadelia:

Well, William, I think it's good to cover why there was this concern, right?

I think what we saw from AstraZeneca and the U.K. authorities last Sunday was — about a week ago was that the numbers of people who developed blood clots was the same among the 17 million people who've gotten this in the U.K. compared to those in the general population.

The concern from the E.U. authorities was that they were seeing these blood clots that are often found in younger patients that just are rare diseases that occur among the general population. And what the European Medicines Association has been able to show is that there really does not seem to be a causal link between the two.

And what this trial does is, at least in this well-controlled setting, shows you that this is — there — it's unlikely that this is a common side effect, and the fact that it does not occur even in this controlled setting at higher frequency among people who receive the vaccines compared to the placebo.