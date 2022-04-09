Astronaut Mark Vande Hei on his record-breaking spaceflight and adjusting to life on Earth

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei set a new record for the single longest spaceflight by an American after spending 355 days in orbit and surpassing the record held by retired astronaut Scott Kelly. Geoff Bennett recently spoke with Vande Hei about his journey in space and the adjustment on the ground since returning to Earth on March 30.

Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour.

