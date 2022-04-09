How air pollution is disproportionately impacting minority communities in San Diego

There is new evidence about the disproportionate impact of air pollution in this country. A study out this week from the University of California, San Diego shows that California's environmental regulations have systematically protected the state's white residents over people of color. Amna Nawaz reports on one community in San Diego grappling with the best path forward.

Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as the program's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.

Sam Lane is reporter/producer in PBS NewsHour's segment unit.

@lanesam
Layla Quran is a general assignment producer for PBS NewsHour. She was previously a foreign affairs reporter and producer.

