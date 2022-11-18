Attorney General names special prosecutor to oversee Trump investigations

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
The Department of Justice investigations into former President Trump are entering a new phase. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to oversee probes into Trump's interference in the electoral college vote and the handling of classified documents. Former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg joined Lisa Desjardins to discuss the development.
