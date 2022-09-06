Legal implications of decision to appoint special master to review Trump documents

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
John Yang
Former President Trump scored a legal victory when a federal judge announced she would appoint an outside legal expert to review files seized by law enforcement from Mar-a-Lago. John Yang discussed the legal implications of the decision with Barbara McQuade, a professor at the University of Michigan Law School and a former federal prosecutor.
John Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
