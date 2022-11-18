Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Friday on the NewsHour, Attorney General Merrick Garland names a special prosecutor to oversee probes into former President Trump. The Biden administration says the Saudi crown prince should be immune from lawsuits in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. Plus, a law that sped up the adoption process is making it difficult for parents with criminal histories to regain custody of their children.
