Attorney General William Barr to step down, Trump tweets

Yamiche Alcindor:

It's tough to say, because, in one regard, you have Attorney General Bill Barr leaving office praising President Trump, saying that he was at times the target of an abusive system that sought to take him down, and you have President Trump tweeting that Bill Barr, they had a great relationship.

But when you look under the surface, you understand that President Trump has been taking aim at Attorney General Bill Barr, especially after the attorney general came out and said that his office had seen no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have tipped the scales and changed the outcome of the election.

So, yes, it's true that Attorney General Bill Barr says he is resigning. But this was in some ways largely expected, because there are a number of people looking for Attorney General Bill Barr to possibly be fired. Again, he is not being fired right now.

But a lot of people were wondering whether or not he was going to be fired, because President Trump was getting more and more angry that Attorney General Barr wasn't doing more to try to change the results of the 2020 election in President Trump's favor.

And we should note that Attorney General Bill Barr was seen as a close ally of the president. He had the president's back time and time again. He took aim at the Mueller investigation, saying at times that it was targeting President Trump unfairly.

There were also the cases where he intervened, in the case of Roger Stone, another ally of President Trump, saying that he should get a more lenient sentence than what career prosecutors in the Department of Justice were offering.

That being said, this is in some ways really telling of the Trump administration, because this has been a revolving door at the White House, and here again, just in the last few days, weeks of the president's presidency, here is yet another — another really shocking and surprising ouster of another person coming from this administration.