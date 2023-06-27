Audio of Trump discussing classified material further complicates his legal troubles

David Kelley:

Well, look, there's two ways of looking at it, right?

One is just say that he's making a lot of statements that his defense lawyer typically would not like him to make, because it kind of flies in the face of the defense that they would like to construct, because the other thing, the other pieces of evidence, like this new recording, indicate that he did know what he was doing was wrong.

The other thing, from a — another way to look at it, maybe from his twisted prism, is to think of it in terms of that he's kind of crazy, like a fox or dumb like a fox, insofar as he really thought that what he was doing was not wrong.

The problem with that is that, under all the circumstances, under all the evidence that I think they're going to present at trial, that that belief, if it was in fact, his belief, is simply not a reasonable belief.