Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Leave your feedback
Tuesday on the NewsHour, the Supreme Court rejects a controversial legal theory that could have thrown the 2024 election into disarray. A newly released audio recording further complicates former President Trump's legal troubles. Plus, Russia drops charges against the mercenary group which rebelled against the Kremlin as Vladimir Putin attempts to project order.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.