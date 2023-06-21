Trump’s business deal with Oman raises new ethical questions

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Laura Barrón-López
Laura Barrón-López
Tess Conciatori
Tess Conciatori
Leave your feedback
As former President Donald Trump makes another run at the White House, he’s partnering with a key U.S. ally on a new business venture that is raising serious ethical questions. The multi-billion dollar deal between Trump, the government of Oman and a Saudi firm would develop a luxury complex, according to a New York Times report. Laura Barrón-López discussed the plan with Eric Lipton.
Watch the Full Episode
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more