Trump’s business deal with Oman raises new ethical questions

Laura Barrón-López

As former President Donald Trump makes another run at the White House, he’s partnering with a key U.S. ally on a new business venture that is raising serious ethical questions. The multi-billion dollar deal between Trump, the government of Oman and a Saudi firm would develop a luxury complex, according to a New York Times report. Laura Barrón-López discussed the plan with Eric Lipton.

Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.

Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.

