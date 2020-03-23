Author Ann Patchett on what to read while staying home

Ann Patchett:

So, in nonfiction, if you want something that's just going to make you laugh your head off, go for R. Eric Thomas' here for it. It's a book of essays. He writes for "Elle," writes a lot of political things, but these are just really laugh-out-loud funny.

If you want something more serious, but surprisingly not too heavy, "The Story of More" by Hope Jahren, which is a book about climate change that is calm and kind of lays it out in a way that makes us feel more manageable.

I think, if you feel overwhelmed by the idea of sitting down with a grownup novel, it's a great time to look at some fiction and nonfiction for younger readers.

Kate DiCamillo novels are the best. My very favorite is "The Magician's Elephant." She, of course, wrote "Because of Winn-Dixie."

But you can have a full experience with a novel and be finished with it in an hour-and-a-half or two hours.