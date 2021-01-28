Author Jia Tolentino on American culture through the prism of the internet

Jia Tolentino:

I think that what was so interestingly obvious the second Twitter banned Trump on — after the riots was that the CEO of Twitter and the CEO of Facebook, these men are 100 percent more powerful than the president of the United States. And it's not even close.

And I think that's been true for a long time. I think that almost everything wrong politically, with COVID misinformation, with all of this conspiratorial thinking about the election, I mean, the whole QAnon fiasco, none of these things are possible if social media did not have the specific economic incentive that it does to addict people, to make them angry, to make them seek community in ways that are refracted through anger and, like, loneliness and self-righteousness.

I think that the entire political landscape of the United States for the last, I don't know, six years has been shaped by these particular financial incentives that Twitter and Facebook have. And we are going to be — we're going to be dealing with this for the foreseeable future, until that economic model changes, I think.