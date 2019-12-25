Author Laila Lalami’s new book explores the experience of being an outsider

Laila Lalami:

Well, the book starts off with the death in a hit and run of a Moroccan immigrant, and basically is told from the perspective of nine different characters, who, while they are all tied to this man in one way or another, also have the shared experience of feeling as though they are on the outside, either because they are immigrants, whether they are documented or undocumented or naturalized, or have moved from one part of this country to another.

So, for example, the detective who's investigating the hit and run has moved from Washington, D.C., to this small desert town where the action takes place.

And so all of the characters really share this experience of feeling as though they are other in some sense, and that's what tied the book together. I think that's why I picked the title.