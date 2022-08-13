Author Sophia Nelson shares self-care lessons for pandemic times

Stress levels shot up in the spring of 2020 and for a lot of people, they never came back down. Best-selling author Sophia Nelson has a new self-care book aimed at offering some help during the pandemic, "Be The One You Need: 21 Life Lessons I Learned While Taking Care of Everyone but Me." She joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

