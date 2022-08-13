Author Sophia Nelson shares self-care lessons for pandemic times

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Stress levels shot up in the spring of 2020 and for a lot of people, they never came back down. Best-selling author Sophia Nelson has a new self-care book aimed at offering some help during the pandemic, "Be The One You Need: 21 Life Lessons I Learned While Taking Care of Everyone but Me." She joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: