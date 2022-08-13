Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, The Atlantic reporter Caitlin Dickerson discusses her in-depth investigation into the Trump administration's policy to separate families at the border. Then, we look at a teenage Afghan refugee's dream of becoming a musician, one year after the Taliban takeover. Plus, author Sophia Nelson shares the life lessons she learned during the pandemic.
