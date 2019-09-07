Bahamas face critical shortages in Dorian’s ‘horrific’ wake

Jenelle Eli:

Certainly on the island. Water, food, electricity, medical care and emergency shelter are huge needs. There are a lot of people still sleeping on the streets. There are people in need of clean water and sanitation. We've seen in disasters before that if clean water isn't addressed within you know the first days and weeks it could cause secondary humanitarian need. So that's absolutely a priority at the Red Cross we're also focusing on something else which is helping reconnect families even people who've lost their homes lost their livelihoods lost all their physical property if they haven't been able to get in touch with their loved ones their family members if they're not sure whether they're safe and alive. They really don't have peace of mind. So that is top of mind for lots of people affected by this disaster. And the Red Cross we're really hoping in the days and weeks ahead to focus on that.