Rwanda’s economy is booming, but at what cost?

Benedict Moran:

Despite praise from the United States, the 2018 U.S. State Department's own human rights report on Kagame's Rwanda cites instances of unlawful or arbitrary killings, forced disappearances, torture, and arbitrary detention of Rwandan civilians by state security forces. Journalists have been threatened by police or killed under mysterious circumstances. Most at risk are those who directly oppose the government. In 2010, opposition leader Victoire Ingabire was running for President when she was charged with quote "minimizing the genocide" and so-called "divisionism," which is a crime in Rwanda. She was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison. She is now out of prison, after Kagame approved her early release in September of last year.