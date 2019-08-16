Balancing leisure and livelihood on Grand Junction’s public lands

Josh Buettner:

George Gatseos is general manager of Over the Edge Sports in nearby Fruita, which has become a mountain biking mecca. The area boasts hundreds of miles of single track trails initially constructed on public land by volunteers, led by the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail association, or COPMOBA.

The 30-year-old nonprofit has five chapters and roughly 500 members. In 2016, the group's $1.6 million Palisade Plunge trail proposal was given the go-ahead by state government, though no funds were allocated. All manner of activity on Western public lands, whether biking, grazing, hunting or mining, to name a few, fall under the purview of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

Of the more than 245 million acres overseen by the federal agency, about 13 percent of the nation's land, over eight million of those acres are in Colorado. Grazing permits on public land are administered by the BLM and the U.S. Forest Service.

Federal numbers reveal livestock foraging activities generate almost $150 million annually in Colorado.