Barrasso on an ‘inspirational’ RNC opening, pandemic aid politics

Sen. John Barrasso:

Well, number one, it did originate in China. I think the president was acting boldly when he shut down travel from China to the United States, at the same time that Joe Biden was criticizing him, as was Nancy Pelosi, as was the mayor of New York City.

I think that the Center for Disease Control — and I have said this before — failed with the testing early on. But now we have certainly caught up and gone beyond that, having done over 72 million tests. We're doing about 700,000 a day.

When you look at the state that had the most deaths, it's New York state, where we know that the governor of New York had people go with the disease from the hospital back to nursing homes, and the deaths in the nursing homes resulted from that.

So, we can always do better. We're still — as a doctor, I will tell you, we're still learning a lot about the disease. But what I hear from Republicans and hear from people in Wyoming is, we want to path forward, we want to get back to work, we want to get our kids back to school, and we want to get the disease in the rearview mirror.

And we can do that with better treatments. And we're getting there. We can do that with a vaccine. And we're getting there in record-breaking time. And the testing is helping a lot.