Doug Collins says RNC illustrates ‘sunrise in America’

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga.:

Well, the message coming out is very clear.

Last week, we saw what was — I would say is sunset in America. This week, we're seeing sunrise in America. We're actually talking about last week, where Joe Biden was talking about all the things wrong and all the things he did that are problematic, and all the things that government can fix, while, on this time, we're actually talking about a future.

We're talking about what we have done, helping each and every person move forward, how we can go back.

And I have just been listening to your panel just now. It's just sort of amazing that the panel forgets about the fact that it is this president who signed the bill of mine, the FIRST STEP Act, which actually dealt with the cycle of our criminal justice system, of being in the criminal justice of and out of the criminal justice system, and how we can help those communities.

It's this president who actually signed Opportunity Zones, who worked to make sure that everybody has jobs and to make sure that our inner cities and those places that have been forgotten are no longer forgotten.

So, I think, when we look at it, it's just a contrast of two visions for America, one in which we focused on the problems with no solutions, and, on this one, where we're focused on that we have our greatness of our country that can solve the problems that we face.