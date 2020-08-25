On Night 1 of RNC, speakers paint ominous picture of American life under Biden

On Night 1 of the Republican National Convention, speakers made their pitches for why President Trump should win a second term. Supporters praised Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed at least 178,000 people in the U.S., but much of the night’s content took an ominous, threatening tone when describing what a Joe Biden presidency would look like. Amna Nawaz reports.
