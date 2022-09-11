Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we remember Sept. 11 on the 21st anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil. We get the latest on the ground in Kharkiv as Ukrainian forces retake control of Russian-held territory. Flooding continues to ravage Pakistan, displacing hundreds of thousands of people. Plus, how the authors of horror novel "Old Country" found publishing success on Reddit.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: