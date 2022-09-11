September 11, 2022PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on the NewsHour...

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we remember Sept. 11 on the 21st anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil. We get the latest on the ground in Kharkiv as Ukrainian forces retake control of Russian-held territory. Flooding continues to ravage Pakistan, displacing hundreds of thousands of people. Plus, how the authors of horror novel "Old Country" found publishing success on Reddit.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: