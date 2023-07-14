Battles over wind farms divide rural communities

Geoff Bennett:

The intense heat wave baking much of the country is expected to only get worse this weekend, leaving more than 100 million people under heat advisories.

Experts say this heat wave underscores the need to slow climate change in part by reducing our dependence on fossil fuels. But there are already fierce battles playing out around the country over how and whether greener energy should be developed locally.

Special correspondent and Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell has the story.