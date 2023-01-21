How an Alaska village’s switch to renewable energy helps local Native economies

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In the remote village of Ambler, Alaska, temperatures can fall to minus 60 degrees Fahrenheit in the winter, so heating the community is a big job. This past September, Ambler switched to a renewable energy option in an effort to go greener — a change that also means a path toward a more sustainable economy for Alaska Native communities. Alaska Public Media's Elyssa Loughlin reports.
