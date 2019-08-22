Before cotton, sugar established American reliance on slave labor

Judy Woodruff:

Four hundred years ago this month, in August 1619, the first African slaves arrived in Virginia. It is regarded by many as the beginning of America's long relationship with slavery.

The 400th anniversary and the ways slavery has affected American history since then are being commemorated. One of the more notable efforts is The New York Times' 1619 Project, which is spotlighting parts of history that are less well-known.

We are going to focus on some of the economic legacies, including the larger connections with modern capitalism. Specifically, we're going to look at how the production of American sugar, known as white gold, helped to fuel slavery and became ingrained in our society.

Historian Khalil Gibran Muhammad of Harvard's Kennedy School wrote about that for The New York Times. Louisiana, he wrote, led the nation in destroying the lives of black people in the name of economic efficiency.

And he joins me now.

Professor Muhammad, thank you very much for being here.

Help us understand how sugar is connected to the origins of American slavery.