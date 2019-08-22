News Wrap: White House backs off plan to slash billions in foreign aid

Judy Woodruff:

In Northwestern Syria, government airstrikes targeted Turkish forces for a second time this week, raising the risk of open conflict between them. The attacks sent smoke rising near a Turkish outpost in Idlib province, but there were no reports of casualties.

It came as Turkey sent a convoy of reinforcements into Idlib. The Turks back rebels in the province. The Syrians are trying to retake the region.

High school students in Hong Kong have joined the call for political reforms. Hundreds of young demonstrators held a sit-in in a downtown square today. They carried signs and chanted anti-government slogans. At the same time, university students called for boycotting the start of classes in September.

The president of Brazil conceded today his government lacks the resources to fight raging wildfires. The fires in the Amazon rain forest have increased more than 80 percent this year, but President Jair Bolsonaro had initially declined outside help.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron called for this weekend's G7 summit to treat the fires as an international emergency.

Back in this country, the White House signal that they could propose a tax cut during next year's presidential campaign. President Trump had said on Wednesday that there's no need for a payroll tax cut now to ward off recession.

But, today, economic adviser Larry Kudlow spoke officials are looking down the road.