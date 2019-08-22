News Wrap: White House backs off plan to slash billions in foreign aid

In our Thursday news wrap, it is being widely reported that the White House has backed off a plan to slash more than $4 billion in foreign aid. The cuts would have included humanitarian relief, peacekeeping and global health initiatives. Also, government airstrikes in northern Syria targeted Turkish forces for the second time this week, raising the risk of open conflict between the two countries.
Judy Woodruff:
In Northwestern Syria, government airstrikes targeted Turkish forces for a second time this week, raising the risk of open conflict between them. The attacks sent smoke rising near a Turkish outpost in Idlib province, but there were no reports of casualties.
It came as Turkey sent a convoy of reinforcements into Idlib. The Turks back rebels in the province. The Syrians are trying to retake the region.
High school students in Hong Kong have joined the call for political reforms. Hundreds of young demonstrators held a sit-in in a downtown square today. They carried signs and chanted anti-government slogans. At the same time, university students called for boycotting the start of classes in September.
The president of Brazil conceded today his government lacks the resources to fight raging wildfires. The fires in the Amazon rain forest have increased more than 80 percent this year, but President Jair Bolsonaro had initially declined outside help.
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron called for this weekend's G7 summit to treat the fires as an international emergency.
Back in this country, the White House signal that they could propose a tax cut during next year's presidential campaign. President Trump had said on Wednesday that there's no need for a payroll tax cut now to ward off recession.
But, today, economic adviser Larry Kudlow spoke officials are looking down the road.
Larry Kudlow:
The long-range project to help the long-run growth of economy, to provide additional tax relief to middle-income people, blue-collar people, small business and so forth. That's a long-run project. And it probably will come out during the campaign.
Judy Woodruff:
In a separate interview, Kudlow said — quote — "We don't believe in the recession talk."
A panel of judges in North Carolina today cleared a mentally ill man of killing a college student 40 years ago. James Blackmon is now 66. He goes free after spending most of his life in prison. Blackmon wore a Superman-type cape and claimed that he was like Dracula during police interviews in the late 1970s. Prosecutors used his confession anyway.
The nation's biggest phone companies are pledging today to crack down on robo-calls. It is part of an agreement brokered with all 50 states. The companies said today that they will offer free tools for consumers to block the unwanted calls. But they gave no timetable. Americans get an estimated five billion robo-calls every month.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 49 points to close at 26252. The Nasdaq fell nearly 29 points, and the S&P 500 dropped one point.
And basketball legend Bob Cousy received the nation's highest civilian honor today, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Cousy is now 91. He won six NBA titles with the Boston Celtics and was also known for speaking out against racism and for his black teammates.
