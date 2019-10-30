Behind the record number of children detained at the U.S.-Mexico border this year

Amna Nawaz:

Yes, it's a stunning number. We have been reporting on this for a while.

We know, for most of those families, they're coming from Central America, from three countries, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, largely fleeing economic instability and violence.

But take a look at how these numbers break down, Judy. When you look at that one big eye-popping number, about 300,000 of those migrants were single adults. The largest group, however, was family units. That was almost 500,000.

That's adults traveling with children. And then this unaccompanied minor children — number, rather, over 76,000.

Two things to point out. That family units number, that is what has been taxing the system. Our system is not designed to handle families and children in that way. And that unaccompanied minors number, that, of course, is children arriving largely unaccompanied. That's also a record.

That's higher than any number even that the Obama administration had to manage. And they had their own surges they managed in 2014 and 2016. A lot of people are asking, what happened to all those children? It's important to point out, they go into the care of another government agency.

And that agency said they have also had a record number of sponsors coming forward. That's vetted family and friends who come forward to claim the children. So most of those children are now with those sponsors.