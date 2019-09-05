What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Nely, a Honduran migrant seeking asylum with her family, receives a medical evaluation from a U.S. Border Patrol agent trained as an emergency medical technician (EMT) after illegally crossing the Rio Grande and turning herself in to law enforcement in Hidalgo, Texas, U.S., August 23, 2019. Picture taken August 23, 2019. Photo by Loren Elliott/Reuters
Associated Press

Groups sue Trump administration over immigrant medical care

BOSTON (AP) — Civil rights groups are suing President Donald Trump’s administration over its decision to stop considering requests from immigrants seeking to remain in the country for medical treatment and other hardships.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts and Lawyers for Civil Rights filed a lawsuit in Boston federal court Thursday challenging the Aug. 7 decision by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to end its “deferred action” program.

The program allows foreign nationals to work legally and receive health benefits for up to two years while they or their family members receive medical treatment.

A USCIS spokeswoman says the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

The agency announced Monday it will continue processing deferral requests that were pending as of Aug. 7 after doctors, immigration lawyers and civil rights groups objected.

