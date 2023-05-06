Bestselling author dismantles myths about fatness in latest book

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Stephanie Sy
Maea Lenei Buhre
Stigma around weight is pervasive in the United States. But as author and podcaster Aubrey Gordon outlines in her New York Times bestseller book, anti-fat bias is also counterproductive, exacerbating health disparities and interfering with effective obesity intervention treatments. Stephanie Sy speaks with Gordon to learn more.
Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
Maea Lenei Buhre is a general assignment producer for the PBS NewsHour.
