How new weight loss drugs are changing the conversation around treating obesity

Geoff Bennett:

While there are no quick solutions or pills that easily solve the problems of obesity, a new crop of anti-obesity drugs are proving remarkably effective, cutting body weight by an average 15 to 22 percent.

These medicines, including Ozempic and Wegovy, could trigger a shift in how doctors treat this. But the drugs come with a hefty price tag, some costing over $1,000 a month, and many insurance companies won't cover them.

In a moment, William Brangham talks with a specialist about this.

But, first, let's hear from some people taking these drugs.